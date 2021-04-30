National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.96.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.19. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.