National Bank Financial Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$37.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.75. 90,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,373. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$11.89 and a twelve month high of C$35.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.33.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.