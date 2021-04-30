National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.39.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$29.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

