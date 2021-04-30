National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

FSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

