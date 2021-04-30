National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

National Grid (LON:NG) received a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

NG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,013.75 ($13.24).

Shares of LON:NG traded down GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 892 ($11.65). The company had a trading volume of 3,950,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market cap of £31.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 874.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 888.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

