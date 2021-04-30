National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.