National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.