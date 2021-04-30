National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Gap Down to $45.76

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.76, but opened at $43.12. National Instruments shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 866 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

