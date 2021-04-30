National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Gap Down to $45.76

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.76, but opened at $43.12. National Instruments shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 866 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.
In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.