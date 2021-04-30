National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,468,000.00 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. National Research Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

