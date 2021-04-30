NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

