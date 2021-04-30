NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.