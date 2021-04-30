NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £149.65 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray purchased 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray acquired 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($197.14).

Shares of NWG stock remained flat at $GBX 196.65 ($2.57) on Friday. 7,510,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,186,119. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.75. The stock has a market cap of £22.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

