NatWest Group’s (NWG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.41. 1,085,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,904. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $495,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

