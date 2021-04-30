Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.
NMM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.57. 458,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $35.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
