Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.

NMM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.57. 458,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

