NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NCR by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NCR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 10,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,329. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

