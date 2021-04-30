nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,025. nDivision has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

