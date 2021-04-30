Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Up 72.0% in April

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NDBKY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 22,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,187. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.68.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

