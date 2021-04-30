Nekonium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Nekonium has a total market cap of $14,016.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nekonium coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nekonium has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.24 or 0.01063580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00699567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.30 or 0.99910801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387

Nekonium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nekonium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nekonium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

