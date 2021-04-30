Neo Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $96.36 or 0.00166439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $6.80 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00062979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065498 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00282572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

