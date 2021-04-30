NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.06. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 11,067 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $441,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $147,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,532. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

