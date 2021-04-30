Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0256 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $637.95 million and $26.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,896,200,835 coins and its circulating supply is 24,872,282,607 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.