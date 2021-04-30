NEST Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $79.20 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $79.20 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00760963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040819 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.