Nestlé S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.71.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

