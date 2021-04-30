Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Hits $12.25 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $679,897.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nestree has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.37 or 1.00073318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00186695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

