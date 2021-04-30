Netbox Coin (NBX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $135,743.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $135,743.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096830 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,926,080 coins and its circulating supply is 77,436,368 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

