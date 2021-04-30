Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $509.00 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.30. The company has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.