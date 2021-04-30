Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $513.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.06 and a 200 day moving average of $520.30. The stock has a market cap of $227.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.