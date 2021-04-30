NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-0.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NTST remained flat at $$20.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 317,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,038. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

