Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $336.58 million and $29.93 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00283708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01080663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00702883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.99 or 1.00184237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 337,831,448 coins and its circulating supply is 337,830,896 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.