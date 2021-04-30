NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 953.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 1,281.2% higher against the dollar. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $17.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 89.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 248.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

