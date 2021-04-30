New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Earnings on Friday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $43.50 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.