New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Earnings on Friday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $43.50 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

