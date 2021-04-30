New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

