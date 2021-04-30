New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.61. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $204.47 and a 52-week high of $444.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

