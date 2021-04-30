New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Abiomed worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed stock opened at $322.94 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.28 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.