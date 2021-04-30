New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

