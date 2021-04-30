New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,890 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Kellogg worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.