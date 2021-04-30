New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.19 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of PTC worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in PTC by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after acquiring an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in PTC by 2,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 566,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PTC by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $133.42 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,549 shares of company stock worth $3,835,213. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.