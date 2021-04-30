New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.12 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of FMC worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FMC by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in FMC by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $120.23 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

