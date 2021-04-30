New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.44 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $533.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $327.90 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.