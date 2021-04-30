New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.59 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of NVR worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE NVR opened at $5,023.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,747.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4,393.61. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,660.00 and a one year high of $5,107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
