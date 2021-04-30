New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.59 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of NVR worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,023.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,747.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4,393.61. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,660.00 and a one year high of $5,107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

