New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,788 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Duke Realty worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

