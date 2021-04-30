New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,139 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.95 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

