New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of L Brands worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in L Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

