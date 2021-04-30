New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,791 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $127.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

