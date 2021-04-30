NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce sales of $119.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.90 million and the highest is $120.00 million. NewAge posted sales of $63.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $514.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.83 million to $525.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $535.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The company had revenue of $90.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NewAge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

