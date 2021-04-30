Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.410-0.450 EPS.
NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.98 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.09.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
