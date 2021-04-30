Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.410-0.450 EPS.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.98 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.09.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

