Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.09.

NWL opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

