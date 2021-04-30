Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.98 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

