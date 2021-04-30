Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 4,643,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

