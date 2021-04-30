Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.09.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.